Woman punches Emirates crew, throws stuff at others after missing flight | Viral video

In another incident of airport breakdowns, a woman was seen punching and slapping an Emirates employee after she missed her flight in Mexico City. The video, now viral, shows a woman first assaulting the airline employee and then taking her luggage and flinging things from it at other passengers before proceeding to climb up a counter and shouting.

The woman, visibly distressed, was detained by the police, Emirates said in a statement adding that not only was she late for her flight, she also had an expired passport.

“The client was denied the trip, and she became rebellious and physically abusive with the ground staff — so it was necessary for airport security and police to intervene,” Emirates said in its media statement.

Spectators have been divided on the matter with Daily Mail quoting onlookers taking a different stand.

“It is urgent to punish. Give the example and the message that whoever attacks must pay,” the outlet quoted a person as saying.

Another person was sympathetic to the woman’s situation.

“Poor thing, it was surely the desperation of not finding help when faced with a request,” read a comment on Twitter.

With the advent of social media, many such incidents of aggressions, violent breakdowns, catfights and inappropriate behavior have been caught on camera, especially airline related.

Several videos have shown unruly behavior of passengers and even airline crew that has led to appropriate action being taken against the offenders.