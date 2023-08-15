Woman offers Rs 6 lakh reward for missing soft toys: ‘They’re my babies’

A woman is offering S$10,000 for the return of her missing stuffed toys (Representational image)

A Singapore woman has offered a reward of S$10,000 (Rs 6 lakh approximately) to anyone who finds her missing stuffed toys. The woman explained that the stuffed toys are like her children and their loss has left her devastated.

According to a report in Mothership, the woman, identified only as ZZ, said that she lost the stuffed toys somewhere between August 5 and 7. The missing toys include a big grey rabbit, a small white rabbit and a hamster in a red strawberry pouch.

The Singapore woman said the toys belong to her and her boyfriend and are their “babies.” The bigger grey rabbit in particular is like a “daughter” to them.

“Whenever we quarrel, the rabbit will be a 'bridge' to help divert us and calm us down. Whenever I'm feeling down or having a cold war with my boyfriend, the rabbit is there to give me comfort,” the woman said, adding that she carries the toys with her everywhere she goes.

Somewhere between August 5 and 7, however, she misplaced the toys.

Since then, the couple has retraced their footsteps, revisited all the areas where they could have lost the toys and searched bus interchanges, MRT stations, and shopping malls to look for their toys – all to no avail. They are now hoping the lure of a big reward will reunite them with their missing soft toys.

“My boyfriend feels that by offering a big reward amount, people will be more willing to help and search,” the woman told Mothership.