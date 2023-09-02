Woman named ‘Barbie Oppenheimer’ tries booking hotel, staff thinks she’s joking

'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' clash has been referred to as 'Barbenheimer'. (Image: @Vinithasree3/Twitter)

The release of Barbie and Oppenheimer coinciding led to a face-off that few saw coming – ‘Barbeinheimer’ became the biggest trend of the summer as movie-goers flocked to theatres in droves to watch the two movies. While Barbie fans wore pink to watch Greta Gerwig’s take on the universe of the hugely popular doll, Oppenheimer fans were often seen dressed up in formals, or black outfits, for watching the film.

The Barbie vs Oppenheimer craze, however, proved slightly inconvenient for one woman named Barbara Oppenheimer. The retired professor from Massachusetts spoke to Slate about her unusual name and how it became a cause for inconvenience this summer.

Barbara Oppenheimer’s husband’s father is a third cousin of J. Robert Oppenheimer – the man responsible for designing the atomic bomb and the central character of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer movie.

“We went to opening weekend of Oppenheimer. My husband’s father is third cousins to J. Robert, so we really wanted to see how they treated his story,” she told Slate, adding that two weeks after Oppenheimer, she and her husband watched Barbie.

Although Barbara Oppenheimer gave a diplomatic non-answer when asked to choose between Barbie and Oppenheimer – saying both had their own merits – she did reveal how her unusual name raised eyebrows this summer.

In one noteworthy instance, the grandmother of five tried booking a hotel, only for the staff to think she was pranking them.

“I’m on vacation right now, and when I checked in at the hotel, I said, ‘Barbie Oppenheimer!’ The guy said, “Are you pulling my leg?” she revealed.