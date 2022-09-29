Woman marries husband to his ex-girlfriend. Trio to live together in Andhra Pradesh

A woman in Andhra Pradesh reportedly got her husband married to his ex-girlfriend and even officiated the wedding. The trio are now planning to share a home, Indiatimes reported.

As per the report, the man is a popular content creator on YouTube and had a relationship with Vimala and a few years ago they got married. The couple soon became famous on social media with a massive following on YouTube and Share Chat.

But, trouble started brewing when Vimala noticed a difference in Kalyan ever since a woman named Nitya Sree from Visakhapatnam moved into their locality. According to the Indiatimes report, Kalyan seemed "moody". Vimala later found out that Nitya Sree was Kalyan ex-girlfriend and that they had to part ways due to unavoidable circumstances. Ever since, they have not been in touch with each other.

Read more: Russia-born man marries Ukrainian woman in Dharamshala, urges nations to 'make love, not war'

When Nitya Sree, also a content creator, heard that Kalyan had gotten married she approached Vimala with a request -- to let her marry him.

Kalyan was willing to go ahead with the marriage, even promising Vimala that the three would stay together as a family.

Vimala considered the idea for sometime before agreeing to it. As per reports, not only did she attend the ceremony, she even conducted some of the rituals. Viral videos showed the three posing for photos together after the wedding.

Watch the video here.

Read more: In a Bihar village, grooms are on sale for as little as Rs 50,000: Report