Woman loses new, higher-paying job after disclosing salary in TikTok video

A tech professional in the United States has claimed that she was fired after her employer found a TikTok video of her disclosing her salary.

Lexi Larson from Denver had last month posted a video revealing that her income increased from $70,000 to $90,000 when she switched to a tech role from her accounting job, USA Today newspaper reported.

She followed it up with more videos detailing how she got the job.

Her TikTok videos eventually came to her employer's notice and they reportedly decided to sack her.

"...They ended up firing me because they said me having this account was a safety concern because I could post something private," Larson was quoted as saying by the newspaper. "So, TikTok got me fired."

Under the US National Labor Relations Act, employees are allowed to talk about their salary with their colleagues. Labour groups say that policies specifically prohibiting the discussion of wages are unlawful.

However, some companies do have restrictions on employees using their equipment to make disclosures on social media.

It is unclear whether Larson used her company's equipment to film the videos but an attorney said sacking her was a harsh step. "She was only there for two weeks," the lawyer, Matthew Bergman, told USA Today.

Another lawyer said Larson could consider legal action against her employer.

"She should think about contacting a lawyer if she can show she was terminated for discussing her wages," they said.

But employees must generally be careful when posting inside details of their jobs on social media, they added.

"A company has a huge interest to make sure you are not engaging in discriminatory statements, disclosing trade secrets, threats of violence, and unlawful conduct. If they do find out that you are doing any of these, it could be grounds for termination."