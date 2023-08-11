Woman leaves Rs 2,484 crore family inheritance to marry long-time boyfriend

Angeline Francis and Jedidiah Francis got married in 2008 and have been living away from their families, ever since then. (Representational Photo).

A Malaysian woman chose to marry her long-time boyfriend over her family inheritance, worth approximately Rs 2,484 crore.

Angeline Francis, who is the daughter of business magnate Khoo Kay Peng and former Miss Malaysia Pauline Chai, decided to marry her lover Jedidiah Francis over choosing to stay with her family and continue running the business in future.

When Francis told her parents about the relationship with Jedidiah, she did not get an approval from her father due to the difference in financial status. She then opted to leave her parents and start a new life with her boyfriend. The duo got married in 2008 and have been living away from their families, ever since then.

Later, Francis was called to testify in court during her parents' divorce proceedings and reportedly, she supported her mother and praised her for the way she kept the family together while her father was taking care of the business.

Reports stated that Francis met Jedidiah while studying at Oxford University, where they start dating each other.

Recently, a similar incident occurred in India where a Pakistani woman fell in love with an Indian man while playing a game, online. The woman crossed the border to live with the man and the news of her leaving Pakistan to come to India later became viral.

