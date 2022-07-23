Woman lay dead in apartment for over 2 years, landlord kept collecting rent from her benefits

A London woman was dead in her apartment for over two years before her body was found, and through that time, her landlord kept collecting rent from her benefits and snapped her gas connection, according to a Daily Mail report.

Sheila Seleoane, 61, is believed to have died in August 2019. Her neighbours had repeatedly alerted the landlord, Peabody Trust, about stench and flies emerging from her house but they did not follow up on the matter properly.

Seleoane's decomposed body only was found this year when the police entered her house after receiving complaints about storm damage to her balcony door, The Guardian reported.

A report commissioned by the Peabody housing association found that its officials had not made any “meaningful contact” with Seleoane. Instead, they followed a "transactional” approach of just sending her emails and text messages.

“What may have been a designed as a service centred on the customer failed to work," the report said, according to The Guardian. "Instead, the focus became the processes themselves and Peabody appears not to have seen the triggers, listened to Ms Seleoane’s neighbours or to have joined the dots."

Seleone had last paid her rent in August 2019. When her payments stopped, Peabody applied for them to be taken out of her benefits. Their request was approved in March, 2020.

The independent report on the incident chided Peabody for not being a “human and kind” landlord.

The cause of Seleoane's death could not be ascertained using a post-mortem because her body was badly decomposed, the BBC reported.

The coroner who handled Seleoane's case said: "Any death is sad. To lie undetected for in all likelihood over two years, is difficult to fathom in 2022."