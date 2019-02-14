Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Woman kisses Rahul Gandhi on Valentine's Day during Gujarat rally

The video of the middle-aged woman kissing him on stage soon went viral on social media.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress President Rahul Gandhi was out campaigning in Gujarat's Valsad, preparing for a rally, when a surprise kiss was landed on his cheek on Valentine's Day.

The video of the middle-aged woman kissing him on stage soon went viral.

Gandhi has been holding rallies across India ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. During a speech earlier in the day, the 48-year-old mentioned that hatred can only be defeated by love. He was taking a swipe at PM Narendra Modi's "gale padna" remark.

Addressing a crowd in Rajasthan, Gandhi pointed out that he has hugged Modi even after the latter spares no chance to malign his image and take pot shots at his family. "Hatred can be defeated only by love. He has hatred and the love in me countered that hatred," he said.

On February 13, Modi said in Parliament, "Mein pehli baar yahan aaya, bahut si cheezein jaanne ko mili. Pehli baar mujhe pata chala ki gale milne aur gale padne mein kya antar hai. Pehli baar dekh raha hun ki sadan mein aankhon se gustakhiyaan hoti hain." (When I came to this House for the first time I learnt the difference between a hug and a forced embrace)

related news

Modi said this in an oblique reference to Rahul's hugging him in Parliament a few months back.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 08:38 pm

tags #2019 General Elections

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.