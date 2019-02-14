Woman kisses Rahul Gandhi on Valentine's Day during Gujarat rally

Congress President Rahul Gandhi was out campaigning in Gujarat's Valsad, preparing for a rally, when a surprise kiss was landed on his cheek on Valentine's Day.

The video of the middle-aged woman kissing him on stage soon went viral.



#WATCH A woman kisses Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Valsad, #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/RqIviTAvZ9

— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

Gandhi has been holding rallies across India ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. During a speech earlier in the day, the 48-year-old mentioned that hatred can only be defeated by love. He was taking a swipe at PM Narendra Modi's "gale padna" remark.

Addressing a crowd in Rajasthan, Gandhi pointed out that he has hugged Modi even after the latter spares no chance to malign his image and take pot shots at his family. "Hatred can be defeated only by love. He has hatred and the love in me countered that hatred," he said.

On February 13, Modi said in Parliament, "Mein pehli baar yahan aaya, bahut si cheezein jaanne ko mili. Pehli baar mujhe pata chala ki gale milne aur gale padne mein kya antar hai. Pehli baar dekh raha hun ki sadan mein aankhon se gustakhiyaan hoti hain." (When I came to this House for the first time I learnt the difference between a hug and a forced embrace)

Modi said this in an oblique reference to Rahul's hugging him in Parliament a few months back.