Woman gets slammed for kissing a snake. Viral video

The woman tried to kiss the snake, but the reptile bit her back. ( Image credit: Instagram/memeloglc).

A video of a woman kissing a snake has gone viral after the reptile bit her back and did not let her go. In an Instagram video, the woman could be seen kissing the reptile which reacted violently by biting her and refusing to let the woman go.

The video garnered several comments, many of whom criticised the woman for kissing the snake.

"What on earth did she think was going to happen?" one user wrote.

"That’s why I don’t trust wild animals, or any animals for that matter, because they are still ANIMALS," another user wrote.

“Play stupid games…. Win stupid prizes," a third user wrote.

This is not the first instance when a reptile bite has hurt a human being. In October 2022, A man who had come to his brother's funeral had died of a snakebite was killed after he, too, was bitten by a snake. The incident took place in a village in Uttar Pradesh.

