Woman kills ‘cheating’ boyfriend after tracking him to bar using Apple AirTag

An Indiana woman has been accused of fatally running over her boyfriend after tracking him to a bar using an Apple AirTag and catching him with another woman.

Gaylyn Morris, 26, allegedly mowed down her boyfriend Andre Smith in the parking lot of a pub in Indianapolis on Friday, the Daily Mail reports. She was arrested shortly afterwards by officers of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police who reached Tilly’s Pub at around 12.30 am.

According to IndyStar, Morris told a witness that she tracked Smith to the bar using an Apple AirTag. She told the witness that Smith was her boyfriend and she was going to beat up the woman he was at the bar with.

After arriving at the bar, Morris reportedly swung a bottle of the wine at the woman and missed hitting her only because of Smith’s intervention. The three were asked to leave the place by the staff.

After being ejected from the bar, Morris reportedly struck her ‘cheating boyfriend’ with her car in the parking lot, killing him on the spot.

A probable cause affidavit for Morris' arrest quotes a witness who watched the murder unfold from the bar. The witness told police that Morris "pulled forward and clipped the victim (Smith), and he went down, at which time... (Morris) then backed over him and then pulled forward and hit him for the third time.”

She then exited the vehicle and tried to go after the woman who was with Smith, but was detained by officers at the scene.

“Officers arrived and located Mr. Smith laying on the ground underneath a vehicle,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. “It appeared he was struck by the vehicle. Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) Engine Company 6 responded and unfortunately pronounced the Mr. Smith deceased at the scene.”

Morris has been charged with murder and is being held at Marion County jail without bond.