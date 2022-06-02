Woman kicks husband out of the delivery room for calling her a 'hormonal mess'

A woman recently kicked her husband out of the delivery room when he called her a “hormonal mess” while she was in labour. The couple was having their first child.

The 32-year-old new mom revealed in a Reddit post, that her husband was initially supportive while she was facing painful contractions at the hospital. Moments later, however, there was an argument after the midwife asked the woman a few routine questions to take her mind off the contractions.

On being asked if she was excited about the pregnancy getting over, the woman said, "Yes, because it's been hard for me." Things took a turn for the worse when the husband apparently snorted and said, "For me too, she was so difficult."

Sensing trouble, the midwife moved to change the topic but the woman asked her husband what she meant by it. To which he replied that he is happy it's over and he will get his wife back and "the hormonal mess is over".

"I was so hurt and told him to please just leave the room," the woman wrote in her Reddit post. "He said he's not going anywhere, because his child is being born here. I yelled at him to get the f out and he was pissed of, called me an a****** for making him miss his kid's birth and stormed off."

Read more: 'Headphones stopped bullet from hitting my head, saved my life', claims 18-year-old

The internet was divided, but a majority of the respondents wrote in support of the new mother.

"I think hubs needs a reality check on 'getting his wife back' and 'the hormonal mess being over.' Giving birth is one of the most traumatic things a human body can experience and (usually) survive. She's going to be healing and physically exhausted, plus trying to regain hormonal/mental/emotional balance for weeks at least," wrote one Reddit user.

Another said, "It's unbelievable the number of posts saying that she should just tolerate whatever he says because watching someone else give birth is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a man. Well, if it means that much to him, he could have behaved himself like a supportive partner and kept his stupid, insulting and demeaning jokes to himself."

"Pregnancy is hard and any man who can't give his wife the respect she deserves for what she has done shouldn't be in the delivery room."