Woman interviews Gen Z intern who wanted to work only 5 hours. Viral post sparks conversation

If you are in an office and have a full-time job, working for 8-9 hours is quite regular and also the norm at maximum corporates. Some people also like to glorify hustle culture and overtime.

But, now, a woman’s post about Gen Z and their idea of work-life balance has sparked a conversation on Twitter.

The now-viral post was shared on the microblogging site by Sameera Khan. According to her LinkedIn bio, she is the director of People Success at a company called "infeedo". She is also the founder of Cafe Goldspot in Goa.

In her post, she mentioned how she was interviewing a Gen Z intern who was looking for a work-life balance and not work more than five hours. “I was interviewing a GenZ intern today and he says he is looking for work life balance with not more than 5 hours of work,” Khan wrote.

The intern also mentioned that he doesn’t like MNC culture and wanted to work at a startup. “Doesn't like the MNC culture so wants to work at a startup. Also, wants 40-50k stipend. God bless the future of work,” she continued.

See the post here:



The post grabbed eyeballs and triggered a conversation on Twitter. Netizens had quite a lot to say about it too.

While some users supported the Gen Z’s idea of work, others were just baffled.

“On the contrary, we’ve had good experiences. Our Gen Z interns pro-actively improved the productivity of one of our teams by 4x through process excellence. With some tough love and guidance, they do pretty well. They’re scared of recession and are willing to go the extra mile. I guess there will always be bad apples,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Well not only this, in three months he will quit all of sudden after training and say 'maza nahi aa raha hai'”

A user asked if Khan hired him as well. “Well he had his priorities,” a fourth user quipped.

While supporting the intern, a user wrote, “I love the Gen Z for the most part. Millennials spend too long hustling that there's no life left.”

