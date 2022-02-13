English
    Woman in wheelchair denied entry into Gurgaon restaurant. A Twitter thread

    The woman, Srishti, had gone to Raasta, a restaurant in Gurgaon’s bustling CyberHub, with a friend and her family on Friday. She said the staff refused to give them a table inside, and after a heated argument, said that they could sit outside.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 13, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
    The woman, named Srishti, said the experience left her "heartbroken and disgusted". The restaurant has apologised to her.

    A restaurant in Gurgaon is facing backlash on social media for denying entry to a woman with a disability. The woman, Srishti, narrated the incident in a series of tweets on February 12. After her tweets caught the attention of others, the restaurant issued an apology.

    Srishti said that she had gone to Raasta, a restaurant in Gurgaon’s bustling CyberHub, with a friend and her family. At the restaurant, her friend’s brother asked for a table for four people but a staff member ignored him twice, the woman added.

    The woman said that when asked for a table for the third time, the staff  member said “wheelchair andar nahi jaygi”. The wheelchair cannot go inside.

     

    “We thought it was an accessibility issue, but it wasn't,” Srishti added. “We told him that we'd manage, just book us a table. What he said next left all of shocked for a while. He (the staff member) told us pointing towards me that ‘andar customers disturb hojaynge’ (The customers will get disturbed) and denied us entry, with so much of ease. This came from the staff of a freaking fancy place."

    Srishti added that after an argument, they were asked to get a table outside. “The outside seating was ridiculous,” she said. It was getting cold. And I can't sit out in cold for long because my body gets spastic. It's literally unsafe for me. Why should I be made to sit outside anyway? Segregated from everyone else? If we wanted outside seating we would have asked for it?”

    Srishti and the people accompanying her eventually left the restaurant. The woman said the experience left her “heartbroken and disgusted”.

    “Is me just existing that much of a disturbance for you?” she asked. “Why do I always have to fight for the smallest of things? Why was I DENIED entry in a public place? Who are they to deny my entry just like that? Should I stop going out at all only then? Because apparently I don't belong with others. Because I'm a "disturbance" for others. Because their moods apparently get "ruined" after looking at me.”

    Twitter users expressed anger at the treatment meted out to Srishti at the restaurant.

    “I am terribly saddened that this happened to you,” actor Pooja Bhatt said. “We suffer from an absolute lack of grace as a society. Wheelchair accessibility is one thing but refusing to see a human being who is confined to one as an equal and deserving of dignity is quite another.”

     

    A Twitter user named Prarabdh wrote: “This is so not done. This goes against so many things. Hope the owners will look into it, apologise and train the staff on inclusivity.”

    The restaurant’s founding partner Goumtesh Singh said he was looking into the incident. “Let me start by apologising on behalf of entire team for any bad experience that you may have had,” he said. “Please rest assured if any of our members is found in the wrong, appropriate action will be taken against them.”

    Twitter users were not pleased with Singh’s message. “Even if you're going to do whatever internal questioning etc before any action the very least you can do is not imply that a customer imagined their mistreatment and discrimination, like you cannot possibly be this naive about how this goes,” said Shiv Ramdas, a writer.

    The Gurgaon police also intervened in the matter. “Kindly share your contact details and complete address for further action via direct message,” they said in response to the woman's Twitter thread.
