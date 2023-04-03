 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Woman dies after eating fish delicacy, husband in ICU

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

The couple were rushed to the hospital by their son but by 7 pm, his mother, who was identified as Lim Siew Guan had died.

Puffer fish is served as a Japanese delicacy but contains a neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin, which as per National Geographic, is 1200 times more lethal than cyanide.

An 83-year-old woman died after she ate a puffer fish. The incident occurred on March 25 in Johor city in Malaysia. Her husband, who is aged 84, also consumed the puffer fish and is currently recovering in the Internal Care Unit (ICU).

The couple were rushed to the hospital by their son but by 7 pm, his mother, who was identified as Lim Siew Guan, had died.

Guan's daughter, Ng Ai Lee, was informed about her parents' hospitalisation in the family group chat. She rushed to the hospital, but by then her mother had breathed her last.

"I was devastated. The pain and emotions that I felt at the time were indescribable because it was just too unexpected," she told The Star.