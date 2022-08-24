Woman hits Zomato agent with shoe in viral video. Internet demands action

Days after a woman assaulted a Zomato delivery executive with her shoe, a friend of the customer who had placed the order shared the video of the incident on Twitter, demanding the company investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Tagging Zomato in the post, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj tweeted, "Can anyone hit your delivery executives like this anywhere? This delivery boy was delivering @bogas04 order (#4267443050) when she hit him with her shoes. He's crying. It happened 6 days ago. No update from you yet. Why? How can she hit like that?"

The user @bogas04 had also tweeted a similar post but it was later deleted.

Responding to the tweet, Zomato replied, "Hi Deepika, thanks for highlighting this, we're looking into this and will contact the delivery partner."

But, in a follow-up tweet, Bhardwaj wrote, "Kindly share why this happened and if you've helped your executive report this." She also added that several people have been asking the food delivery company to share details about the incident and to help the delivery agent, but are yet to get a response.

Bhardwaj also reminded the company about the lightning speed with which it had acted when a social media influencer from Bangalore, Hitesha Chandranee, had claimed to be assaulted by a delivery executive. It was later revealed that she was lying.

Responding to the video, Twitter users urged both Bhardwaj and Zomato to take action against the woman. "Listen, you get the FIR filed against this aurat (woman) for hitting him. Give the delivery person all the support including monetary to fight the case. She must be arrested for this offence first."

Another user Dipika Singh (@gleefulblogger) commented tagging Zomato in her tweet, "I don't understand this sudden rise of anger issues and such outburst from women around. First it was Noida's Bhavya Roy, now this. How can you justify hitting someone with your slipper? Why isn't the company taken cognizance on this? What about employee protection policy."

