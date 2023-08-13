Woman gives food to 'hungry' co-passenger in Hyderabad metro. Internet is divided

While some people found the gesture wholesome and heartwarming, others thought that the woman was breaking the rules by eating aboard a metro. (Representative Image)

A woman offered food to her co-passenger aboard a metro in Hyderabad after she heard the latter complaining to her friends about being hungry.

The woman, who was quite touched by her passenger’s gesture, took to Reddit to share a post about the same. The post has gone viral online and has triggered an array of reactions from Reddit users.

The user, who goes by the handle “Prudent-Action 3511”, took to Reddit to share her heartwarming experience. “I was going home from Raidurg in the metro and started complaining to my friends about how hungry I was. We were joking about it and I even pointed out someone's juice bottle in their bag and joked about simply stealing it, they weren't looking at me so I was safe anyway.”

“A minute later this nice lady sitting beside us just asks us if we're hungry. We look at each other's faces and I nod. Then she says she has “pulihora” that she had for lunch but left over, she said it's still good though. And then other box is half full with pomegranates and asks if we want it,” she added. The user mentioned that she was hesitant at first but took the pomegranates and ate them.

The “nice lady” even offered the box to the woman and urged her to keep it. “I knew how important boxes are for us women (learnt from mom lol) so I just took how much ever I could fit into my hand and returned it to her. She insisted I keep it but I still thanked her and gave it back,” she wrote.

“She was just so sweet and this literally made my day! I hope we all do random acts of kindness like this. Increases our hope in humanity,” she wrote further.



The post went viral online and grabbed a lot of attention. While some users found the gesture wholesome and heartwarming, others thought that the woman was breaking the rules by eating aboard a metro.

“Protect this lady at all costs,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Need more people like this and more posts like this.”

A third user remarked, “Are we not supposed to eat food offered by strangers? She's a nice person though.”

“Is it allowed to eat inside metro trains?” a fourth user questioned. “Why is no one noticing that we are not supposed to eat in the metro? It's a high footfall service and spillage is a pain to clean,” another person remarked.