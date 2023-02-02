English
    Woman gives birth to 7 kg-baby who is 2-feet-tall

    Newborn boys typically weigh 3.3 kg and girls 3.2 kg. The heaviest baby on record, who tipped the scales at a whopping 10.2 kg, was born in Italy in 1955.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST
    The baby was born via caesarean section at the Brazil hospital. (Image credit: Hospital Padre Colombo/Facebook)

    A mother in Brazil recently gave birth to a two-feet-tall baby weighing 16lb (7.3kg). Angerson Santos was born via caesarean section at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Amazonas State.

    Angerson eclipsed the heaviest baby girl on record, who was 15lb (6.8 kg) when she was born in 2016, but neither come close to the heaviest baby on record, who tipped the scales at a whopping 22lb 8oz (10.2 kg), in Italy in 1955.

    To put this in perspective, newborn boys typically weigh 7lb 6oz (3.3 kg) and girls 7lb 2oz (3.2 kg).

    The term used to describe these giant babies is macrosomia (Greek for large body). Any baby that weighs more than 4 kg, regardless of its gestational age, is said to have macrosomia.