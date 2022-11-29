 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Woman gives birth at McDonald’s bathroom, names baby 'Nugget'

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 29, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

“I said, we’re going to name her Little Nugget. That’s her nickname: McDonald’s Little Nugget,” restaurant manager Tunisia Woodward said.

Alandria Worthy at the McDonald's outlet and her little 'Nugget'. (Image credit: Deandre Phillips/Facebook)

A baby has been nicknamed "Nugget" after she was born in the bathroom of a US McDonald's outlet. Although the birth certificate reads “Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips,” the family and the McDonald's crew who helped deliver the baby now call her by her nickname.

Recollecting the incident, the mother Alandria Worthy told WXIA-TV that while she was being driven to the hospital by her fiancé on Wednesday morning, they stopped at a McDonald's outlet in Atlanta so she could use the bathroom.

“I went into the bathroom and my water broke immediately,” Worthy said.

She recollected screaming until the restaurant manager Tunisia Woodward popped in to check what was happening.

"I open this door, didn’t see anyone, but I saw feet (under the door),” Woodward told WXIA-TV. “I opened, and she was on this toilet lying back, screaming. Then I knew to tell my crew, ‘We’re having a baby today.’”

Woodward and two workers began to help. The fiancé, Deandre Phillips, came in to check what was taking so long, only to find Worthy giving birth.