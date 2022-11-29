Woman gives birth at McDonald’s bathroom, names baby 'Nugget'

A baby has been nicknamed "Nugget" after she was born in the bathroom of a US McDonald's outlet. Although the birth certificate reads “Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips,” the family and the McDonald's crew who helped deliver the baby now call her by her nickname.

Recollecting the incident, the mother Alandria Worthy told WXIA-TV that while she was being driven to the hospital by her fiancé on Wednesday morning, they stopped at a McDonald's outlet in Atlanta so she could use the bathroom.

“I went into the bathroom and my water broke immediately,” Worthy said.

She recollected screaming until the restaurant manager Tunisia Woodward popped in to check what was happening.

"I open this door, didn’t see anyone, but I saw feet (under the door),” Woodward told WXIA-TV. “I opened, and she was on this toilet lying back, screaming. Then I knew to tell my crew, ‘We’re having a baby today.’”

Woodward and two workers began to help. The fiancé, Deandre Phillips, came in to check what was taking so long, only to find Worthy giving birth.

“I was trying to calm her down because she was frantic," Phillips said. "I was like, ‘Just breathe.’ I got her on the floor, and I took off my clothes. The ladies at McDonald’s were at her front side, holding her hands, I had her feet propped up on my knees. We told her to push three pushes. She was a fighter.” Less than fifteen minutes later, Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips was born. “Oh, my God, it’s still crazy that it happened,” Worthy said. “Yes, she popped out onto my hand,” Phillips said. Read more: Not enough ketchup: US woman attacks McDonald's manager The parents told the TV station “divine intervention” brought them to McDonald’s where three women could help. “We all are mothers and so we put our heads together and all we needed daddy to do was catch the baby. And he did,” Woodward said of herself and her coworkers, Sha’querria Kaigler and Keisha Blue-Murray. “I said, we’re going to name her Little Nugget. That’s her nickname: McDonald’s Little Nugget,” Woodward said. “She’s definitely a nugget,” Phillips agreed. “My parents loved the name, too. We were like, okay, it fits her. My little nugget.” Steve Akinboro, who owns the franchise, awarded the McDonald's employees $250 gift cards. Woodward said she’ll spend all the money on "Nugget". (With inputs from AP) Read more: Dead lizard found in McDonald's cold drink. Ahmedabad outlet fined Rs 1 lakh

