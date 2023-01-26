 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Woman gets free chocolate cookies with sanitary pads order from Swiggy Instamart

Moneycontrol News
Jan 26, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

A Swiggy Instamart customer was pleasantly surprised to receive chocolate cookies with her sanitary napkins' order.

Swiggy Instamart is a fast delivery service. (Representative image)

In a very thoughtful gesture, a woman received free cookies when she ordered sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart.

A Twitter user called Sameera shared her experience on the microblogging site praising the gesture.

“I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?” she wrote unsure of who did the sweet act.

Swiggy responded to the tweet saying: “We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera”.
A user responded that it was most probably Swiggy’s gesture.

“Instamart supplies from its own dark stores. So definitely it’s part of SOP. You can thank swiggy for that," wrote a Twitter user.