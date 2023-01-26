Woman gets free chocolate cookies with sanitary pads order from Swiggy Instamart

In a very thoughtful gesture, a woman received free cookies when she ordered sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart.

A Twitter user called Sameera shared her experience on the microblogging site praising the gesture.

“I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?” she wrote unsure of who did the sweet act.

Swiggy responded to the tweet saying: “We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera”.

A user responded that it was most probably Swiggy’s gesture.

“Instamart supplies from its own dark stores. So definitely it’s part of SOP. You can thank swiggy for that," wrote a Twitter user.

Others pointed out that it was for promoting products as well. “They keep it on purpose for delighting the consumer and promoting the products. Got biscuits, chocolates, wafers multiple times with our orders,” the user wrote. Swiggy does send in freebies sometimes as promotional products with their purchases but sending chocolates to the woman was indeed a nice gesture. Swiggy, apart from delivering food from restaurants, also delivers regular supplies, groceries from its fast delivery service Instamart.

Moneycontrol News