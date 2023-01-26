English
    Woman gets free chocolate cookies with sanitary pads order from Swiggy Instamart

    A Swiggy Instamart customer was pleasantly surprised to receive chocolate cookies with her sanitary napkins' order.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST
    Swiggy Instamart is a fast delivery service. (Representative image)

    In a very thoughtful gesture, a woman received free cookies when she ordered sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart.

    A Twitter user called Sameera shared her experience on the microblogging site praising the gesture.

    “I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?” she wrote unsure of who did the sweet act.


    Swiggy responded to the tweet saying: “We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera”.


    A user responded that it was most probably Swiggy’s gesture.