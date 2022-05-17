US woman gets arrested, tells police it was on her 'bucket list'

A 19-year-old US woman was recently arrested for fleeing from the police. She later admitted that getting arrested was on her bucket list.

According to the police, Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with fleeing and eluding.

The Monroe County Sheriff Office said that they observed a southbound Toyota sedan speeding and driving recklessly on Card Sound Road around 7.45 am.

When the police pursued the car, Douglas did not stop and continued southbound until finally stopping at an intersection.

She then told the police that getting arrested was on her bucket list since high school. Douglas was then arrested.

Even though the Florida police did not find the teenager's actions funny, the internet did.

"I'm scared to know what else is on her bucket list," commented Susie Upchurch on Monroe County Sheriff Office's Facebook page. Another user Micky A. Foster said, "My bucket list is to make it to my death without getting arrested. So far so good."

"Difficult to understand why a young woman wants to be locked up and have a record and go before a judge and pay money to the court and insurance company," Diane Urbanski Jay added.

Facebook user Tom Eckhardt commented, "She probably thought jail was like in the movies. I wonder if her bucket list included stripping down and having a cavity check for drugs or weapons, wearing baggy jail clothes with a questionable past, and lawyer and court fees."

Commenting on Douglas's age, another user Lindsay White said, "Been on her bucket list since high school? Shoot 19, she's still in high school!"