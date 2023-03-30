 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Woman found alive in tomb after gravediggers heard cries for help

Moneycontrol News
Mar 30, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

A woman was found entombed alive in Brazil after gravediggers heard her crying for help.

A woman was found sealed alive in a tomb in Brazil (Representational image)

A woman was found entombed alive in Brazil on March 28. According to local reports, gravediggers heard the woman crying for help while working at a cemetery on Tuesday morning. After noticing bloodstains near a tomb that had been freshly sealed with cement and bricks, the gravediggers called police for help.

Cops reported to the scene and rescued the woman who had been assaulted and buried alive in a tomb at the Municipal Cemetery of Visconde do Rio Branco. When officers arrived, they heard the woman crying for help and opened the tomb.

The 36-year-old woman, who has not been named, was rushed to a nearby hospital for head injuries. Upon being questioned, she said she was assaulted and sealed into a tomb by two masked men. She revealed that the men broke into her house

The civil police of Minas Gerais, Brazil, said the woman had been buried for revenge because she had misplaced drugs and firearms that belonged to the pair. The military police identified her as a drug user who mislaid drugs and got into trouble over it.