 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Woman fired for calling in sick on Mondays wins Rs. 3 lakh compensation

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

The tribunal ruled that the woman had a 'physical impairment' from menorrhagia, or heavy periods, and that she was not given formal warnings by her boss.

The UK woman told the tribunal that she skipped work that day because of severe period pain. (Representational image)

A woman in the United Kingdom, who was fired from her job after she kept calling in sick on Mondays, was awarded a compensation of over £3,000 (over Rs. 3 lakh) following a tribunal ruling, Metro reported. Celine Thorley was a hairdresser at a salon in Cardiff University Students’ Union. She was fired by her boss in October 2021 after she called in sick on the Monday after she hosted a Halloween party.

Christian Donnelly, the owner of the now-shut Acute Barbers, said he fired his 25-year-old employee because he saw a “pattern” of her calling in sick on Mondays. Thorley had been working at his salon since 2018, with a salary of £16,000 (Rs. 15.9 lakh) a year.

She did not turn up to work on 17 Monday and Tuesdays in total. The salon owner told the tribunal that his ex-employee, in her first year at work, had more sick days than all of her colleagues combined, and they almost always followed weekends.

The Friday before she was sacked, her boss told her at the end of her shift, “Don’t let me down on Monday”, since he knew she had the Halloween party that weekend.