47 kg ovarian cyst removed from 20-year-old woman: ‘Feel like a person again’

A 20-year-old woman, who had been weighing nearly 230kg after carrying a large ovarian cyst had it removed from her body following a surgery that was performed at Ascension St Vincent’s Riverside hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ms. Allison Fischer, who had seen her mother suffer with cancer, said that before getting operated she felt like she was pregnant with 10 children. The cyst measured about 50cm and weighed 47kg and accounted for one-fifth of her body weight.

But now with the cyst removed from her body, Fischer felt like a normal human being again.

“I feel so much lighter. I feel like a person, I can wear clothes, I can do things that normal people can do," she told The Strait Times.

Moneycontrol News