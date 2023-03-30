47 kg ovarian cyst removed from 20-year-old woman: ‘Feel like a person again’

The cyst measured about 50cm and weighed 47kg, but now with the cyst removed from her body, Ms Allison Fischer felt like a normal human being again. (Photo credit: facebook.com/AscensionStVincentsJax)

A 20-year-old woman, who had been weighing nearly 230kg after carrying a large ovarian cyst had it removed from her body following a surgery that was performed at Ascension St Vincent’s Riverside hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ms. Allison Fischer, who had seen her mother suffer with cancer, said that before getting operated she felt like she was pregnant with 10 children. The cyst measured about 50cm and weighed 47kg and accounted for one-fifth of her body weight.

But now with the cyst removed from her body, Fischer felt like a normal human being again.

“I feel so much lighter. I feel like a person, I can wear clothes, I can do things that normal people can do," she told The Strait Times.

During the operation, the doctors unraveled her left ovary, which was of a normal size but was twisted three times.

For the whole of last year with the ovarian cyst inside her body, Fischer experienced stomach pain frequently, bloating, and even experienced a period last year. But she declined to meet doctors due to the high costs involved and hoped that the cyst would go away.

The presence of the cyst inside Fischer's body did not allow her to bend over or see her feet.

But now with the cyst removed from her body, Fischer is able to do many different things such as learning to drive. She is also working towards getting a gastric bypass surgery to help her with her weight.

