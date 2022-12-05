 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Woman featured in ‘Indian Matchmaking’ on being sacked by Meta: ‘Parents tell me…’

Dec 05, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Surbhi Gupta is on an H1-B visa and time-bound to find a new job after exiting Meta in January.

Surbhi Gupta appeared on the populars show hosted by Sima Taparia. (Images: Facebook and Instagram)

Surbhi Gupta, an engineer from India, was among the thousands of employees sacked by Facebook's parent company Meta.

Her life had been looking up. She was doing well at work and even forayed into the television and beauty pageants arena. She appeared on the popular  Netflix show Indian Matchmaking, hosted by Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia, who travelled between India and the US to play cupid for successful millennials.

In 2018, Gupta won the Miss Bharat-California pageant, and was crowned by none other than her idol Sushmita Sen.

She worked for 15 years, pursuing her American dream, but now faces uncertainty.

Last month, Gupta received an early morning mail about the layoffs and things happened abruptly after that.