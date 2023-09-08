Woman carrying 72 snakes inside bags escapes from Bengaluru airport: Report

While the customs officials were busy removing the reptiles, the passenger sneaked out of the Bengaluru airport. (Representational Image).

A woman passenger escaped from Bengaluru airport after she was found carrying two bags, containing 72 baby snakes including 17 king cobras after landing from Bangkok on Wednesday, a Times of India report said.

Apart from the reptiles, six dead animals-three spider monkeys and three capuchin monkeys-were also found in one of the suitcases, all of whom had died because of suffocation. The 72 reptiles were later sent back to Thailand.

"The pieces of luggage were sent through a scanner and we were shocked to find that there were many baby snakes, including cobras and small monkeys, in them," an officer in air intelligence unit of Bengaluru Customs told Times of India.

While the customs officials were busy removing the reptiles, the passenger sneaked out of the airport. Closed circuit camera footage at the airport indicated that the woman was in her early 20s.

"We have found out her identity from the passenger manifest. Preliminary probe has found that she had travelled four times from Chennai airport, possibly for wildlife smuggling, and landed in Bengaluru for the first time," an investigating officer said.

This is not the first instance, in recent times, when passengers have been found carrying animals and reptiles while arriving at Bengaluru airport.

A man was caught at Bengaluru airport carrying a baby kangaroo in his suitcase, which had died of suffocation inside the luggage.

In addition to the kangaroo, the suitcases also had four spitting cobras, pythons, iguanas, lizards, tortoises and even small crocodiles. The reptiles were kept inside boxes and brought into the city.

