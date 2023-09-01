Woman ends up in hospital for 6 months after smelling pickled pepper

The woman currently remains in a precarious state with no definite release date in sight. (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman from Brazil has been battling the devastating consequences for six months of a simple act - sniffing a super spicy chili pepper. What began as an innocent gesture while helping her boyfriend prepare dinner has turned into a harrowing ordeal for Thais Medeiros, leaving her unable to speak or walk.

Her mother, Adriana Medeiros, longs for her daughter's return, but doctors are uncertain about when, or if, that day will come.

The alarming incident that changed Thais's life occurred on what should have been an ordinary February evening. She was assisting her boyfriend in the kitchen, preparing a meal for his parents.

Thais sniffed a pickled goat pepper, known for its fiery intensity, with a Scoville rating ranging from 15,000 to 30,000 and inadvertently rubbed it on her nose, setting off a chain of events that would leave her in a critical condition.

Thais began to experience an itchy throat, which quickly escalated. She was rushed to a local hospital in Anápolis and later transferred to a facility in her hometown of Goiânia.

Medical tests revealed the shocking truth - Thais had suffered severe brain swelling, a condition known as edema, believed to be triggered by an allergic reaction to the potent pepper. Her condition deteriorated to the extent that she spent several days in a coma.

Thais also had pre-existing health issues, including bronchitis and asthma, making her recovery even more challenging. After her initial discharge from the hospital on July 31, a glimmer of hope emerged. Still, it was short-lived as she was readmitted just four days later, suffering from a high fever and reddish urine.

And as the anticipated day of her homecoming on August 10 approached, a bronchospasm, a condition involving a tightening of the airways in the lungs, thwarted her return.

She currently remains in a precarious state with no definite release date in sight.