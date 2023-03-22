Woman ends up being interviewed for job by man she ghosted 6 years ago

A woman in Texas realised her interviewer was the man she ghosted 6 years earlier (Representational image)

A woman claims she was interviewed for a job by the man she ‘ghosted’ six years ago. Rylie Jouett from Texas shared a now-viral TikTok video about the awkward moment she realised her interviewer was the same man with whom she had cut off all contact six years ago.

“Karma is the nastiest b*itch I ever met because 6 years ago when I was 19, I ghosted the nicest guy who had the best intentions for me & tell me why he’s the person that’s interviewing me for a job that I desperately need tomorrow,” the 25-year-old wrote in the video which has been viewed 9 million times on TikTok.

Jouett told The New York Post that she cut off communication with the man because he was “obsessed” with her and “very intense.” Six years down the line, their paths crossed again when Jouett applied for the position of a barista and found that her unnamed ex-flame would be interviewing her.

The man did not hold grudges, as she had feared, but did, in fact, offer her the job. Jouett ultimately declined it because she had found a better-paying opportunity elsewhere.

“He never responded to my message declining the offer. As far as I’m aware, he hasn’t seen the video,” she told The Post.

The 25-year-old Texan also copped backlash for her video. She offered a clarification, saying: “I made the video because I felt like a lot of people could relate to ghosting people as a teenager without thinking about the consequences of being immature & having poor communication skills.”