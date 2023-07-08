Woman drowns after jumping into river to ‘test’ her dog

A woman in South Korea drowned after jumping into a river (Representational image)

A woman in South Korea drowned after jumping into a river to see whether her dog would save her. According to Newsweek, the 46-year-old woman was walking her pet dog with friends near the Hongcheon River on July 1 when she decided to jump into the water. She had reportedly been camping near the river with her dog and three friends.

The woman, whose name has not been publicly released, wanted to test her dog and see if it would come to her aid if she were drowning. Unfortunately, she was swept downstream by the raging currents after she jumped into the river in the early hours of Saturday.

Police and fire services rushed to the scene to look for her after the incident was reported. The area was searched with the help of boats and drones. Helicopters were also deployed in the search for the missing woman, but all to no avail. She was found dead under a bridge a few hours later.

Police have launched an investigation into the case and her three friends are being questioned, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the World Health Organization, drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide.