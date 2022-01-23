Woman discovers $3 million lottery prize in spam folder

Represenative Image

If you're someone who clears out your spam folder in a jiffy without having a good look really, look again. Because Laura Spears of Oakland County, Michigan in the US won herself a $3-million lottery prize, which was sitting in her spam folder.

Spears, 55, was looking for a missing email from someone when she checked her spam folder and there it was- an email from Michigan Lottery saying she had won the prize money, according to the report on CNN.

The lucky winner had purchased a Mega Millions ticket on the Michigan Lottery website for the December 31, 2021, drawing. She matched five numbers to win $1 million, plus had the Megaplier to multiply her prize by three.

Spears later checked her lottery account to confirm the message and last week itself collected her prize at Lottery headquarter. She plans to share her winnings with family and retire early.

"I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize," Spears said, as quoted by CNN.

So the next time you are clearing out your emails, be sure to look carefully for any hidden jackpots!