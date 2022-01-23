MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Woman discovers $3 million lottery prize in spam folder

Spears, 55, was looking for a missing email from someone when she checked her spam folder and there it was- an email from Michigan Lottery saying she had won the prize money, according to the report on CNN.

Moneycontrol News
January 23, 2022 / 09:39 PM IST
Represenative Image

Represenative Image

If you're someone who clears out your spam folder in a jiffy without having a good look really, look again. Because Laura Spears of Oakland County, Michigan in the US won herself a $3-million lottery prize, which was sitting in her spam folder.

Spears, 55, was looking for a missing email from someone when she checked her spam folder and there it was- an email from Michigan Lottery saying she had won the prize money, according to the report on CNN.

The lucky winner had purchased a Mega Millions ticket on the Michigan Lottery website for the December 31, 2021, drawing. She matched five numbers to win $1 million, plus had the Megaplier to multiply her prize by three.

Spears later checked her lottery account to confirm the message and last week itself collected her prize at Lottery headquarter. She plans to share her winnings with family and retire early.

"I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize," Spears said, as quoted by CNN.

Close
So the next time you are clearing out your emails, be sure to look carefully for any hidden jackpots!
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Lottery Money #Spam Folder #Trending story #US lottery
first published: Jan 23, 2022 09:39 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.