Woman crawls through cockroach-infested drains for 3 days to rescue puppies

Callie Clemens has rescued two puppies so far. (Images: Lostandfoundinspringbranch/Facebook)

Callie Clemens, a woman with a passion for animal welfare, has been leading a daring rescue mission in the heart of Houston, Texas’ storm drains to save a litter of trapped puppies. Alongside her canine companion, Giselle, and a dedicated team of volunteers, Clemens has spent three days battling the daunting challenge of locating and rescuing the helpless pups.

The rescue effort was triggered by a concerned citizen who reported seeing the puppies crossing the street, only to lose sight of them, and hearing their distressed cries from the storm drains. According to Clemens, this area has earned a notorious reputation for "puppy dumping," a practice where unwanted dogs are abandoned, left to fend for themselves.

Despite the gruelling conditions and potential risks, Clemens felt an overwhelming sense of responsibility and told DailyMail, "I knew nobody would do it, so I had to jump in." Founder of the nonprofit organization, “Paws Off The Streets”, she has devoted seven years to advocating for vulnerable animals in need.

With her canine partner Giselle, a skilled animal sniffer, Clemens descended into the cockroach-infested drains upon hearing the puppies' cries. As she ventured deeper into the labyrinthine tunnels, the frightened pups scampered away, making their rescue even more challenging.

Throughout the night, Clemens and her team employed dog sounds on their phones, hoping to elicit a response from the stranded puppies. Unfazed by the dirty water and the relentless swarm of cockroaches, the volunteers remained steadfast in their mission.

Despite rescuing two of the puppies, Clemens remains unyielding in her resolve to find the remaining ones. She believes the litter may have moved further north in the drains, requiring her to navigate through tight 24-inch openings to reach them. Clemens said, "It's difficult to get in there. You have to be very small because not anybody can fit."

The city has been supportive, providing engineers to assist her in her search, and one engineer even created a map of the drains to aid in locating the remaining puppies.

This is not her first rodeo in the sewers. In May 2021, Clemens saved a kitten stuck in the drains, an experience that acquainted her with the drain system. She also previously rescued a dog trapped in a steep water dike, where she needed assistance with a rope to be safely brought out.