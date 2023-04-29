Woman complains of 'buzzing' noise in ear, doctors find spiders inside

At first, the doctors at the Huidong County People’s Hospital tried to identify if the woman tinnitus and conducted an endoscopy. But they found a false eardrum which was a web created by the spider. (Representational Photo).

Imagine a situation when you experience constant buzzing in your ear and predictably go to a hospital to find out more and realise that there are spiders inside the ear!.

Something on those lines happened to a woman in China, who visited a hospital complaining of pain in her ear and a constant buzzing sound. At first, the doctors at the Huidong County People’s Hospital tried to identify if the woman tinnitus and conducted an endoscopy.

But they found a false eardrum which was a web created by the spider. The arachnid rushed out and tried to attack the endoscopic tube. The doctors at the hospital were able to remove the spider safely. To the relief of everyone, the spider was non-poisonous and the woman had suffered minor damage to the ear canal.

"The web made by this spider is very similar to the eardrum. When the ear endoscope first entered, nothing abnormal was found. But when you look closely, there seems to be something moving underneath. I pushed aside the spider web, it was about to flee, but it was finally taken out smoothly," Han Xinglong, the physician of the Department of Otolaryngology, told local media.

The hospital issued a warning to individuals from removing foreign objects from their bodies on their own, which could cause injuries. The hospital also urged the public to take professional help under such as scenario.

Also read: Viral video: Spider crawls out of woman's ear