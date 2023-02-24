 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Woman claims she needed wheelchair after ‘using phone too much’

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

A woman claims she developed vertigo and was left needing a wheelchair after spending too much time on her phone.

A woman claims she developed vertigo and was left needing a wheelchair after spending too much time on her phone. Fenella Fox, 29, told The Mirror that she spent up to 14 hours a day scrolling social media and running her OnlyFans account. Using her iPad and iPhone for long stretches, however, proved to be a costly mistake for Fox, who was left bedridden and wheelchair-bound after developing severe vertigo.

Although she is managing her symptoms better today, and, going by her recent social media posts, no longer needs a wheelchair, Fenella says they are still liable to return if she uses her phone for several hours a day.

Her symptoms began with headaches, dizziness and disorientation, while she was in Portugal. They peaked around November 2021.

“It just felt like I really couldn’t walk properly, I felt really unwell. Dizzy, and kind of distorted. I can visualise it but it’s not easy to explain… I didn’t know it was my phone causing it, I thought I’d picked up a bug - was it Covid?” Fenella told The Mirror.