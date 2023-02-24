Woman claims she needed wheelchair after ‘using phone too much’

A woman claims she developed vertigo and was left needing a wheelchair after spending too much time on her phone. Fenella Fox, 29, told The Mirror that she spent up to 14 hours a day scrolling social media and running her OnlyFans account. Using her iPad and iPhone for long stretches, however, proved to be a costly mistake for Fox, who was left bedridden and wheelchair-bound after developing severe vertigo.

Although she is managing her symptoms better today, and, going by her recent social media posts, no longer needs a wheelchair, Fenella says they are still liable to return if she uses her phone for several hours a day.

Her symptoms began with headaches, dizziness and disorientation, while she was in Portugal. They peaked around November 2021.

“It just felt like I really couldn’t walk properly, I felt really unwell. Dizzy, and kind of distorted. I can visualise it but it’s not easy to explain… I didn’t know it was my phone causing it, I thought I’d picked up a bug - was it Covid?” Fenella told The Mirror.

Eventually it got so bad that she had to move back to the UK to live with her parents. "I couldn't cook for myself. I ended up needing a wheelchair to get home and my parents had to look after me. I was sick then for about six months," she recalled. All this while, Fenella did not realise her smartphone was the root cause of her problems and continued using it. She says she visited six doctors in total, but none of them could figure out the underlying cause for her symptoms.

Then her father found an article on cyber motion sickness or digital vertigo. Fenella says she read up on the symptoms and became convinced she had digital vertigo. "I turned off my phone and threw it into the back of the cupboard or gave it to my parents and was like 'please do not let me on this'," she said, adding she was soon able to walk again after this simple task.

Moneycontrol News