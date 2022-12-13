Woman claims New Zealand denied her residency for being 'too fat'

In a bizarre case of being denied residency, a South African woman has claimed New Zealand rejected her application because she was “too fat”.

Mondelea Bezuidenhout moved from Port Elizabeth in South Africa to Palmerston North in New Zealand in 2018. She took the big plunge with her partner and children.

But her dreams were shattered when she claims her application for permanent residency was rejected because of her “too high” body mass index (BMI).

The reasoning behind New Zealand’s move was apparently healthcare. New Zealand has a government-funded healthcare and Bezuidenhout’s extra weight may put a strain on the system, officials argued.

The 36-year-old has allegedly been asked to lose 30kg if she wants to stay in the country. Getting a “special dispensation” during an appeal, the woman was allowed to stay after which she slashed 10 BMI points. Her weight, during her time of application, was 128 kgs.

The Mirror reports that Bezuidenhout was not bothered by body shamers and wants to be a plus size model. Although, to stay back in New Zealand, she has started working out five days a week.

"I've always been bigger than other people and I've accepted myself for who I am,” The Mirror quoted the mother of two as saying.

Moneycontrol News

