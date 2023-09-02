Woman chews through anti-theft cable to steal iPhone 14

A woman in China was arrested after stealing an iPhone 14 (Representational image)

Police in China have arrested a woman who chewed though an anti-theft cable to steal an Apple iPhone 14 from a store. The premium smartphone retails for around 7,000 yuan (Rs 79,000 approximately) in China.

According to South China Morning Post, the woman, surnamed Qiu, was caught by surveillance cameras chewing at the cable that some stores use to secure a device in one place. Footage shows Qiu stopping in front of an iPhone display a store in China’s Fujian province and placing one hand on the phone.

After a few moments, she begins biting at the cable to detach the device. She was eventually successful and walked away with the iPhone 14 in her bag. However, she was arrested just 30 minutes after leaving the shop.

The store manager, surnamed Wang, said that an alarm was triggered during the theft. However, when store staff reached the area to check, they found nothing amiss – the woman pretended to scroll the phone whenever anyone passed by and was thus able to avoid detection.

It was only after Qiu left the store, iPhone hidden safely, that staff noticed the missing Apple device and informed authorities. Checking surveillance footage revealed how she bit through the security wire and walked away with the expensive device while store employees were none the wiser.

Police were able to track Qiu and she was arrested from outside her home.