Woman calls 911 from Apple watch after being attacked by husband, rescued

A woman from US's Washington state, who was bound, gagged and buried alive in a shallow grave by her estranged husband, was rescued by the police after she managed to call 911 from her Apple watch.

According to a report in NBC News, the couple had an argument regarding their ongoing divorce and money and the husband Chae Kyong An attacked her. He punched her in the head several times, tied her hands behind her back with duct tape, and duct-taped her eyes, thighs and ankles, the report stated. The woman told investigators that she managed to call 911 with her Apple watch and sent an emergency notification when he left the bedroom.

Later, Kyong An dragged his wife into the garage and broke her Apple watch with a hammer, the report said. He then drove her away in a van, stabbed her in the chest and buried her alive.

The woman, however, managed to get out of the grave because it was shallow. When the police arrived after receiving a 911 call of a woman “screaming” who sounded “gagged,” they found her hiding behind the shed in a home’s front yard.

“My husband is trying to kill me,” she screamed to the police officers, the NBC News report stated.

A court filing mentioned it in stated: “She had duct tape still wrapped around her neck, lower face and ankles. There was extensive bruising to her legs, arms and head and her clothing and hair were covered in dirt.”

