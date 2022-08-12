Woman buys full-page newspaper ad to call out ‘filthy cheater’ boyfriend

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned…” or so goes the popular saying. For proof, look no further than the full-page newspaper ad that one Australian woman took out to slam her cheating boyfriend.

The incident was reported from the town of Mackay, Queensland, where one man named Steve had the audacity to cheat on his partner Jenny. Jenny, for her part, did not take things lying down – she bought a full-page ad in the local paper, Mackay and Whitsunday Life, to make sure the whole town knew about Steve’s affair.

"Dear Steve," the advert read. "I hope you're happy with her. Now the whole town will know what a filthy cheater you are."

The icing on the cake was the last line of the message, where Jenny informed Steve that she had bought the advert using his credit card.

The newspaper announced Friday that it had been inundated with messages from readers about the ad that appeared on page four.



Mackay and Whitsunday Life refused to reveal any details about Jenny while clarifying that they had not charged the credit card in question for the newspaper ad.

“We do NOT know who Steve is, but apparently he’s been very very bad,” the newspaper said in its Facebook post. “We won’t be revealing any details about Jenny. We have not charged the credit card in question,” it further clarified.

Jenny’s revenge has been going steadily viral online, with many applauding her no-nonsense approach.