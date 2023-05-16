Woman bus conductor helps passenger deliver baby on bus in Karnataka. Then…

The new mother and the newborn baby are reportedly in good health condition. (Representational)

In a remarkable incident, a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby on a moving bus, with the assistance of a woman conductor from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The incident took place on the Bangalore-Chikmagalur route, and both the mother and the infant are in good health, news agency ANI reported.

The event unfolded on Monday afternoon when the pregnant woman aboard the bus began experiencing intense labour pains. Acting swiftly, the woman conductor, identified as S. Vasanthamm, promptly requested the driver to halt the bus and asked the passengers to disembark. She then stepped forward to assist the woman in delivering her baby right there on the bus.

Amidst the unexpected situation, the crew of the bus displayed incredible compassion and resourcefulness. Recognising that the woman was financially disadvantaged, they came together and collected Rs 1500 from the passengers on board. This money was handed over to the mother to cover any immediate expenses arising from the birth.

Subsequently, the pregnant woman was swiftly transported to a hospital in an ambulance, where she received the necessary medical treatment.

Read: US couple welcome first baby girl born into family after 138 years

G. Sathyvathi, the Managing Director of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), commended the conductor for her timely intervention and humanitarian service.

"The timely humanitarian service of the woman conductor in responding to the needs of the pregnant woman and saving the lives of both the child and the mother is highly appreciable," stated G. Sathyvathi told ANI. She further expressed her admiration for the conductor's exemplary service in such a critical situation.

(With inputs from ANI)