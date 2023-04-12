Woman blasts Swiggy on Twitter after finding piece of meat in veg biryani

A woman on Twitter recently shared her harrowing experience with Swiggy, one of India's most popular online food delivery platforms. In her tweet, the woman claimed that she had ordered a vegetarian biryani rice with aloo from a restaurant partner on Swiggy, but found a piece of meat in it. The woman, who is a strict vegetarian, expressed her shock and disgust at the error and urged others to think twice before ordering from Swiggy.

In her tweet, the Natasha Bhardwaj said along with a photo of her food, "If you're a strict vegetarian (like me) think twice before ordering from Swiggy! I ordered biriyani rice with aloo which is clearly MARKED AS VEGETARIAN on the platform and I found a piece of meat (could be chicken, mutton or anything!) in the rice. Such grave errors are something that are unacceptable specially when it comes to MY BELIEFS."

The woman went on to say that Swiggy executives were "least bothered" about her complaint and had suggested that she speak directly to the restaurant to resolve the issue. Swiggy responded to her tweet, saying, "Hi Natasha, such mix-ups are not expected from our restaurant partners, and we'd like to take a closer look. Can you help us with your order ID?"

She also shared the conversation with the Swiggy executive and order details with her tweet.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many people expressing their shock and anger at the restaurant's mistake. Many people have also shared their own experiences of finding meat in vegetarian dishes ordered from various restaurants.

One user wrote: “Complaint to Swiggy then Lodge a complaint with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) then File a consumer complaint after that you can file a civil suit against Swiggy for breach of contract & claim compensation for the mental harassment for wrong delivery.”

While responding to another comment, the user, a social media consultant, wrote that refunding the amount of food is something that Swiggy thinks will “fix such a big issue”. She also called for boycotting Swiggy. To this, the aggrieved original poster responded: “Just out of curiosity- do you actually feel this will make a difference considering our current legal framework. Cause honestly I don’t have the deep pockets to fight against a well-funded startup, I feel until then they’ll keep playing with the beliefs of people.” The incident raises important questions about food safety and the responsibility of restaurants and food delivery platforms to ensure that food is accurately labelled and free from contamination. The woman's experience is a stark reminder of the need for greater transparency and accountability in the food industry.

Moneycontrol News