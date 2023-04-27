Woman blames Air India for losing her kitten at Delhi Airport, alleges airline not helping with search

An Air India flyer has blasted the airline’s staff for losing her kitten and alleged that their negligence led to her pet getting lost in Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3.

Jangneichong Karong was travelling from Delhi to Imphal with her two pet kittens and wanted to take them both in the cabin. First asked to either reschedule or move to business class, she had to eventually agree to send her kittens via cargo. Business class was not available and rescheduling was not an option so she had to make the difficult decision.

But just before boarding, an Air India staff informed her that one of her kittens, called Phoenix, had run away.

She said that as the cage was secured and sturdy, a tiny kitten could not have gone out on her own. She blamed the staff and alleged that they were careless after she found a loose latch.

The woman asked for CCTV footage and co-operation from the airline and her friend shared screenshots of emails sent to Air India with pictures of Phoenix. “My friend's pet is missing due to negligence by Air India staff. This is a heart-wrenching tragedy and your negligence is inexcusable. You must take responsibility for your actions and make things right immediately,” Karong’s friend wrote on Twitter tagging Ratan Tata and attaching screenshots.

“I got a call to extend their apologies, but it’s not the apologies that I need now, but my kitten to be reunited with her brother. Makes me question how actively they are searching. Do u have CCTV at all Air India? A kitten not train med to fast will not stay hungry for 3 days,” Karong replied in the comments. Related stories AI News roundup: Meta says AI boosting traffic to Facebook and Instagram, An AI machine that determi...

'Speak in Tamil, not Hindi': AR Rahman tells wife at award function in Chennai. Watch Karong further said she has written e-mails for four days without any positive response. “The latest mail was asking them to allow a team of friends to go look for Phoenix. Air India, how do you handle life? Patience is running out,” she asked. Her friend, who originally tweeted the incident, also claimed that a staff was rude to her and asked her to not call back again. “Moreover, last time she spoke to the duty manager (Indrajeet), he was mean to her, asked her not to call back and disconnected the call on her,” he wrote. Karong had also shared a video of the kittens playing and demanded CCTV footage to help look for Phoenix.

“This is missing kitten PHOENIX and SKKY. They are siblings. Didn’t want to separate them, so the plan was to give them a bigger area to run and play around. Unfortunately, Phoenix is still #missing in airport. Give permission to look for her. Demand CCTV footage of the incident,” she wrote. Many users tagged Peta, Air India and Maneka Gandhi for help. Here’s wishing Phoenix gets reunited with sibling Skky and Karong soon.

Moneycontrol News