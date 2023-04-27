 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Woman blames Air India for losing her kitten at Delhi Airport, alleges airline not helping with search

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

The woman asked for CCTV footage and co-operation from the airline and her friend shared screenshots of emails sent to Air India with pictures of the kitten.

The photo of Phoenix being circulated on social media. (Image: @sonyssomar/Twitter)

An Air India flyer has blasted the airline’s staff for losing her kitten and alleged that their negligence led to her pet getting lost in Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3.

Jangneichong Karong was travelling from Delhi to Imphal with her two pet kittens and wanted to take them both in the cabin. First asked to either reschedule or move to business class, she had to eventually agree to send her kittens via cargo. Business class was not available and rescheduling was not an option so she had to make the difficult decision.

But just before boarding, an Air India staff informed her that one of her kittens, called Phoenix, had run away.

She said that as the cage was secured and sturdy, a tiny kitten could not have gone out on her own. She blamed the staff and alleged that they were careless after she found a loose latch.