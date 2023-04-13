Woman becomes millionaire at 28 by selling ear wax, dandruff and spit

Rebekka Blue claims to make up to $2000 per month by selling bits of her body

A US woman has amassed a fortune by selling bits of her body to strangers online. Rebekka Blue claims that anything she touches becomes valuable. Among the things she sells for exorbitant sums are her toe nail clippings, foot peels, dandruff, spit and more.

The North Carolina resident claims that she makes up to $2,000 per month by selling pieces of her body. Her lucrative business has helped her become a millionaire at the age of 28, according to The New York Post.

Blue is a former exotic dancer who now works as a webcam model and influencer. The idea of selling personal effects came to her after she sold of her stripping outfits to a customer for $20. It was only later, when she became a webcam model, that Blue realised there is a whole market for used underwear and more.

She told NeedToKnow.co.uk that “It started as panties and socks at first, then it got onto the spit, toenail clippings, and foot peels. Eventually it led to trash, cotton swabs and other weird items.”

The most expensive item that Blue has ever sold was her Intrauterine device (IUD) which fetched four figures.

“It's just another day at work for me. I find it comical and also empowering that anything I touch is valuable,” says Blue, whose long list of marketplace items also includes her underwear, used face masks, panty liners, trash bags, vacuum dust, body hair and more.

“But I'd say the strangest item I've been asked for is trash and toilet items, or chewing up food and spitting it out,” she revealed.

Blue is not the only entrepreneur who has made a business selling the unlikeliest of things. Stephanie Matto, an American former reality TV star, also found a lucrative side hustle in bottling up and selling her farts.