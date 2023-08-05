Woman asks for free car to learn driving, gets slammed

The woman wrote in exchange for the favour, she would advertise the vehicle on her social media accounts.(Image credit: Reddit/ChoosingBeggars).

A 32-year-old woman recently emailed a car finance company, requesting them a for a free car to learn and pass her driver's licence test before turning a year older. The woman wrote that in exchange for the favour, she would advertise the vehicle on her social media accounts.

"I am a 32-year-old single mum, who has a big goal to pass my test by the time I reach 33. I would love to be able to drive my daughter to and from school, and I would love for you to help me achieve this goal. Financially I cannot afford a new car. So I’m hoping you could help me achieve my goal. Thank you so much," the person wrote in an email, which was later shared on Reddit.

She revealed that her neighbours were willing to teach her how to drive and added that she was on disability benefits since she suffered from anxiety.

"I'm currently learning to drive, my neighbours who are both key workers will be teaching me to learn in my own car. I currently own a professional licence. I am on disability benefits because I do suffer from anxiety so I find learning from instructors I don't know quite overwhelming. Hence why my neighbours are both willing to teach me," she added.

The post generated several comments, many of whom criticised the woman and asked her to buy a car before she could get the licence.

"So many women seem to think “single mum" should be a free ticket for whatever. Maybe get a car first and have a kid second? Priorities…" one user wrote.

"Polite “Lol !!!! No”" another user wrote.

"What are my thoughts? I am thinking "If you suffer from anxiety to the point where you are disabled, then the last thing you need to be doing is driving on public roads in someone else's car," a third user wrote.

