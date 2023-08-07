Woman asks AI for a 'professional' LinkedIn pic. What the tool gave her...

Wang’s tweet even caught the attention of Playground AI’s founder Suhail Doshi.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one everyone’s mind right now. People are either discussing about it or using the tools for their own benefit. Well, an MIT graduate did the same to create a professional portrait of herself for her LinkedIn profile.

According to Boston Globe, Rona Wang, 24, asked “Playground AI image editor” to make her picture more professional. However, the result left her baffled.

The Asian woman took to Twitter to share the result and her reaction as well. She asked the AI app to make her headshot more professional saying, “Give the girl from the original photo a professional LinkedIn profile photo."

To her surprise, the AI tool gave her a fairer complexion, darker hair and blue eyes. “Was trying to get a LinkedIn profile photo with AI editing & this is what it gave me,” Wang wrote in the caption.



was trying to get a linkedin profile photo with AI editing & this is what it gave me pic.twitter.com/AZgWbhTs8Q

— Rona Wang (@ronawang) July 14, 2023

“My initial reaction upon seeing the result was amusement. However, I'm glad to see that this has catalyzed a larger conversation around AI bias and who is or isn't included in this new wave of technology," she told Insider.

“Racial bias is a recurring issue in AI tools. I haven't gotten any usable results from AI photo generators or editors yet, so I'll have to go without a new LinkedIn profile photo for now,” she added.

Wang’s tweet even caught the attention of Playground AI’s founder Suhail Doshi. “The models aren't instructable like that so it'll pick any generic thing based on the prompt. Unfortunately, they're not smart enough. Happy to help you get a result but it takes a bit more effort than something like ChatGPT,” he responded.

“We're quite displeased with this and hope to solve it,” he further added.



Fwiw, we're quite displeased with this and hope to solve it.

— Suhail (@Suhail) July 14, 2023

Social media users were quick to react to Wang's post too.

"This is why we have to be wary of handing important tasks (such as in teaching, hiring, medicine, etc.) over to AI tools—unbiased training data is rarely ever used (and may not even exist). We end up replicating many inequities & biases that contributed to said training data," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "That’s messed up, but I do believe they’re supposed to be handling the “white default”, at least that’s what I read recently anyways."