English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'Andha hai kya...': Woman argues with security guard over parking issue. Video

    In a Twitter video, the woman can be heard screaming, 'Andha hai kya' (Are you blind?) at the man as those around come to his rescue.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST
    Noida woman

    In the video, the woman could seen telling the security man to not misbehave with her. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @tyagiih5).

    A Noida woman was caught on camera arguing with a security guard over the parking of a mini truck outside a housing complex. In a Twitter video, the woman can be heard screaming, "Andha hai kya" (Are you blind?) at the man as those around the guard come to his rescue.


    The man then requested the woman to speak politely which angered her further. A bystander could be heard telling the woman that the truck can't stand in front of the gate.


    Later in the video, the woman could heard telling the guard to not misbehave with her. The guard could then be heard telling her to go and complain against him.

    "I'm warning you don’t misbehave with me," the woman said.

    "Go file a complaint against me," the man replied.

    Related stories

    The other bystanders could be heard telling the woman that vehicle parking was not allowed in front of the gate. The woman yelled at the man before trying to explain her side of the story.

    The security person could be seen trying to explain to the woman that he was not even talking to her before the argument began.

    A India Today report said that a complaint had been filed against the woman at a local police station.

    Also read: Viral video: Alert security guard foils bike robbery attempt in Delhi

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Noida
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:05 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!