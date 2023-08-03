'Andha hai kya...': Woman argues with security guard over parking issue. Video

In the video, the woman could seen telling the security man to not misbehave with her. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @tyagiih5).

A Noida woman was caught on camera arguing with a security guard over the parking of a mini truck outside a housing complex. In a Twitter video, the woman can be heard screaming, "Andha hai kya" (Are you blind?) at the man as those around the guard come to his rescue.

The man then requested the woman to speak politely which angered her further. A bystander could be heard telling the woman that the truck can't stand in front of the gate.



Noida woman fighting with Security guard over parking pic.twitter.com/op7ujpJUrt — Harsh Tyagii (@tyagiih5) August 1, 2023

Later in the video, the woman could heard telling the guard to not misbehave with her. The guard could then be heard telling her to go and complain against him.

"I'm warning you don’t misbehave with me," the woman said.

"Go file a complaint against me," the man replied.

The other bystanders could be heard telling the woman that vehicle parking was not allowed in front of the gate. The woman yelled at the man before trying to explain her side of the story.

The security person could be seen trying to explain to the woman that he was not even talking to her before the argument began.

A India Today report said that a complaint had been filed against the woman at a local police station.

