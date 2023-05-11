Woman applies makeup while skydiving from 10,000 feet. Viral video

The video generated several responses with many praising the woman for her bravery while others called the act 'funny'. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on instagram.com/mckennaknipe/)

A woman was seen applying makeup to her face while skydiving 10,000 feet up in the air and uploaded the video of the same on her Instagram handle.

In the video, the woman, who was identified as McKenna Knipe- an Instagram influencer- can be seen opening the bottle and apply moisturiser and other products to her face.

"What’s your skincare routine? No better way to feel refreshed, awake, and moisturized than @oakessentials at 10,000 ft! Seriously though, this brand rocks! Try out their “Routine” for a full and healthy, all natural glow!" the video caption read.



The video, which had more 5 lakh views, generated several responses with many praising the woman for her bravery while others called the act "funny".

"Okay. So you have roasted and killed every beauty influencer on insta by doing this. Wow," one user commented.

"She too funny," commented another user.

"Coming down the sky fresh and clean," one user writes, "Aren't you afraid of crashing with the UFO?," another user said.

Knipe has famously performed other stunts as well such as eating a burger while skydiving last October, the video of which left many stunned.

"Am I the only one that thought after you took a bite you told him to pull, then check his altimeter, and then told the other guy to pull LOL," an user had commented on that video.

