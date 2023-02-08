English
    Woman, 21, dies after nose job goes wrong. She had blood in her lungs

    Doctors found a considerable amount of blood in the woman's lungs, trachea and oesophagus and she suffered six cardiorespiratory arrests leading to her untimely death.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
    The woman suffered six cardiorespiratory arrests leading to her death. (Representational image)

    A rhinoplasty – commonly known as a “nose job” – led to the death of a 21-year-old woman after a considerable amount of blood in her lungs post-surgery led to six cardiorespiratory arrests, killing the young student.

    Karen Julieth Cárdenas Uribe, a Colombian final year psychology student, underwent a 6 and half hour surgery and left the clinic soon after it concluded at 1.30 pm on January 29.

    She went back home and soon after passed out. Her family members revived her soon after but she passed out again after which she was taken to a nearby hospital.

    While the surgeon who performed the nose job advised the family to bring her to the same clinic, the woman’s worsening condition prompted the family to admit her to the ICU of the nearby hospital. Doctors revived her briefly but she kept losing consciousness. She was then intubated.