Billionaire Porsche family member is divorcing wife because of her dementia: Reports

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST

Wolfgang Porsche, who is the grandson of Porsche AG founder Ferdinand Porsche, is seeking divorce from Claudia Huebner, a teacher he married in 2019.

Wolfgang Porsche with his estranged wife Claudia Hueber.

Wolfgang Porsche, the billionaire executive of luxury carmaker Porsche, is divorcing his wife because of her "dementia-like illness", The Times newspaper reported.

The 79-year-old billionaire, who is the grandson of Porsche AG founder Ferdinand Porsche, is seeking divorce from Claudia Huebner, a teacher he married in 2019.

Porsche and Huebner had been together for 16 years, but lately, her illness  made it tough for them to live as a married couple, German tabloid Bild reported, citing sources aware of the developments.

Huebner has been living close to her daughter since nearly two years and is cared for round the clock, Herald Sun reported. Her health has deteriorated and she can't move on her own.