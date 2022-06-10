The CEO of this airline told pilots to work through fatigue, massive backlash followed

The CEO of Wizz Air has drawn the ire of pilot unions after suggesting that too many crew members were refusing to fly because of fatigue.

According to The Guardian, Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi told staff in an internal briefing that too many employees were taking time off due to fatigue at a time when the aviation industry is facing a staff crunch that has led to disrupted flight schedules.

“We are all fatigued but sometimes it is required to take the extra mile,” said Varadi. “I understand that fatigue is a potential outcome of the issues, but once we are starting stabilising the rosters, we also need to take down the fatigue rate.

“I mean, we cannot run this business when every fifth person of a base reports sickness because the person is fatigued,” the Wizz Air CEO said.

According to CNN, pilot fatigue is taken seriously in the aviation industry as it can lead to accidents and affect flight safety. Given that pilots often work long and unpredictable hours, the International Air Transport Association has a 148-page report on handling crew fatigue, as do other regulators like FAA.

Varadi, however, pointed to the “reputational damage” that comes with cancelling flights. "The damage is huge when we are canceling a flight. It's reputational damage of the brand and it is the other financial damage, the transactional damage because we have to pay compensation for that,” he told staff members in the briefing that has drawn backlash.

The European Cockpit Association shared the remarks, which were made over a private call, in a video on Twitter. “Wizz Air CEO encourages pilots to fly fatigued! It’s like handing the car keys to a drunk driver,” the Association wrote as it asked the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to “step in”.

A spokesperson for Wizz Air said the CEO’s remarks were taken out of context and were meant for the whole crew, not pilots specifically.

"This clip has been edited from a briefing to all staff (not pilots only, but also cabin crew and all office employees) on key business updates and current challenges facing aviation," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Supply chain issues are affecting all airlines, in particular staff availability and welfare.

"Our crew unavailability has been very low, at 4%. In this context, going the extra mile to minimize disruption was discussed. What this does not mean is compromising safety.”

The explanation has done little to placate pilot unions and other experts. Martin Chalk, general secretary of the British Airline Pilots' Association, told BBC he was “very surprised by the apparent views of Mr Varadi on fatigue” as "fatigue has been shown, in many studies, to have effects on a person's thinking and decision making similar to alcohol".

Aedrian Bekker, a clinical and aviation psychologist, also told CNN that the fact that Varadi was not referring to pilots specifically did not make his remarks any better.

"If a check in agent is fatigued, could it start a chain of events that would be hard to prevent? All it takes is one person to make a mistake and not think of the implications -- for someone not to put a screw back on, or do up a bolt properly.

"We can all relate to [those kinds of lapses] but in any safety-critical industry, to tell people to suck it up and work harder? Common sense dictates that that's not clever -- especially not for a CEO who's paid big bucks to motivate and energize,” Bekker said.