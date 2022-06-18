English
    With throwback photo, Bill Gates shares his advice for young people

    "A lot has changed since this photo, but I remember how excited I felt for the next chapter," Bill Gates wrote in a LinkedIn post.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 18, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
    (Image credit: Bill Gates/LinkedIn)

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates is one of the world's most respected business leaders and when he gives advice, it is sure to be treasured.

    Recently, the Microsoft co-founder was asked what he would tell young people who wanted to change the world for the better.

    Answering that question on LinkedIn, he said: "Read a lot and discover a skill you enjoy."

    And there are great possibilities in every field, Bill Gates added.  "For some, that means being great at science or a great communicator. There’s so much opportunity to do good in the world."

    The question led Gates to reflect on his own time as youngster and what he would tell his younger self.

    Sharing a picture from that time, he said: "A lot has changed since this photo, but I remember how excited I felt for the next chapter."

    Gates went on to establish Microsoft with his childhood friend Paul Allen in 1975. He was the richest person in the world from 1995 to 2010 and then from 2013 to 2017.

    He left his full-time executive role at Microsoft at 2008 to focus on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

    “There won’t be a day in my life that I’m not thinking about Microsoft and the great things that it’s doing and wanting to help,” Gates had said at his farewell, according to news agency Reuters.

     The philanthropic organisation founded by Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda Gates works to tackle poverty and disease around the world. Presently, it is engaged in the global effort to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

    (With inputs from Reuters)

    first published: Jun 18, 2022 05:56 pm
